Peter Gabriel bringing i/o - The Tour to Buffalo's KeyBank Center

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 21, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Peter Gabriel announced 13 additional dates for the North American run of i/o - The Tour which includes a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

The show in Buffalo is scheduled for September 22 and tickets for newly added shows will be on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans will have access to a special presale through Gabriel's Fan Club mailing list and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 6 p.m.

"i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called Playing For Time," a release says.

