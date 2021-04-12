'Petco Love' provides $35,000 grant to Ten Lives Club

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club announced Monday "Petco Love" provided a $35,000 grant in support of its mission.

Petco Love is a nonprofit with the mission of "harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier."

Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation it has invested nearly $300 million in adoption and lifesaving efforts and helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Ten Lives Club and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

Ten Lives Club says it relies heavily on donations and the grant will help continue its mission.

“We can't begin to share how excited we are here at Ten Lives Club for this amazing news. We rely heavily on donations to continue our mission to save cats and help them find loving homes and this lifesaving grant will be used to do just that. This year alone, we've rescued and re-homed 700 cats. We can't thank our partners at Petco Love enough for their generosity," said Marie Edwards, President & Founder of Ten Lives Club.