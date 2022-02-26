Pet food shortages hit local rescues

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local animal rescues and stores say pet food is the latest item to take a hit from supply chain issues.

“We haven’t been able to get the food, especially the wet food we desire,” said Chris Wiehe, the Director of A Purr-fect fit animal rescue in Williamsville.

Wiehe says cat food in particular has been hard to find.

“The hardest items to find are pate cat food in non-fish flavors,” she said.

The rescue is 100% volunteer and shortages have been felt on the shelves and at the bank. Food is costing more, and for a rescue that hasn’t been able to hold in-person fundraisers for close to three years, Wiehe says it’s been an uphill battle.

“I’ve had to pay more. The Earthborn that we use has gone up $1 more so we’ve had to pay for that.”

That’s not the only thing in short supply.

“The same thing with litter. That’s been bad too.”

A Purr-fect fit foster families have been stepping up to help.

Wegmans says it’s dealing with similar issues.

“We are experiencing supply issues with some pet food products. Suppliers in this category continue to be faced with raw material shortages as well as delays in transportation, and expect this to continue all year. While we may not have every variety available, we are working hard to limit the out of stocks as best we can.”