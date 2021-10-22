Prospective employees look for flexible options, including work from home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you go on indeed and type in ‘Buffalo, New York,’ nearly 30,000 job postings load.

“Right now, in buffalo, everybody is trying to hire,” Acara Solutions account executive Shannon Callahan said. “Plus, companies have their own websites, career sites, and there are so many other platforms when it comes to recruiting.”

But according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, New York State still the third lowest number of job openings, second lowest quit rate and lowest layoff rate in the country.

“It’s exciting to be in a position where businesses are really looking at recovering, growing and really moving forward,” CEO of Buffalo Niagara Partnership Dottie Gallagher said,

Callahan said right now job candidates are weighing their options.

“Candidates are kind of window shopping, they’re going around looking at the postings, looking at the career pages, so that’s why it’s so important to have your compelling reasons,” Callahan said.

And something many candidates want is flexibility. Callahan said some people won’t consider options unless they can work from home. In a statement M&T bank said return to the office is planned in January, but said while some employees have already returned, they expect others to return on a set hybrid schedule.

“Employees are saying, ‘hey we still like that, that was really cool, and I liked working from home,’” Callahan said.

In a survey done by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, 71% of businesses said they are planning to or will consider allowing employees to work from home long-term in order to remedy short staffing.

“This is a constraining factor for all businesses whether they’re very small of very large,” Gallagher said.

And Callahan said it’s also about retaining talent.

“The same reasons, your pay, benefits, culture, flexibility, that you attract talent, it’s the same reason you retain talent too.”