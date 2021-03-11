Person who drove to a DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting arrested for DWI at the meeting

ASHVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested by Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies on charges of driving while intoxicated to a DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting, Wednesday night.

According to sheriff's deputies, anyone charged for any driving while intoxicated, or impaired by drugs is mandated by the courts to attend a Victim Impact Panel Meeting.

During the meetings, attendees listen to panelists who have lost a loved one(s) to DWI incidents.

Sheriff's deputies say that during the preregistration screening process for the meeting, deputies observed one of the attendees, 64-year-old Brian Carey of Erie, Pa., arriving to the meeting.

When deputies say Carey registering, they determined that Carey allegedly drove while intoxicated to the meeting.

Carey was arrested and then processed and while being processed, deputies say his BAC was determined to be twice the legal limit.

Carey was then released and is scheduled to appear in Town of North Harmony Court at a later date.