Person taken to ECMC for evaluation after two BB guns were recovered from vehicle at South Park Ave. Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was a large police presence at the Tops Friendly Markets on South Park Avenue near Bailey Avenue in Buffalo on Sunday.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed a person in handcuffs being placed in the back of a Buffalo police vehicle.

7 News reached out to police after receiving inquiries from viewers.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and two BB guns were recovered from a vehicle in the parking lot. The person was taken into custody and transported to ECMC for evaluation.