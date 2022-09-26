Watch Now
Person taken to ECMC for evaluation after two BB guns were recovered from vehicle at South Park Ave. Tops

There was a large police presence at the Tops Friendly Markets on South Park near Bailey in Buffalo on Sunday.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 26, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was a large police presence at the Tops Friendly Markets on South Park Avenue near Bailey Avenue in Buffalo on Sunday.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed a person in handcuffs being placed in the back of a Buffalo police vehicle.

7 News reached out to police after receiving inquiries from viewers.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and two BB guns were recovered from a vehicle in the parking lot. The person was taken into custody and transported to ECMC for evaluation.

