BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A person has been taken into custody following a crash on the 190 south Thursday morning.

A vehicle crashed into the median on the 190 south in the area of the exit 5 (Hamburg Street) around 7:00 a.m.

New York State police tell 7 Eyewitness News the person was arrested and suspected of DWI. No word was given on any possible injuries.