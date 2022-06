BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A person suffered burns after a reported grill explosion in Batavia Thursday.

The City of Batavia Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that it responded to the report.

The victim was transported by Mercy EMS to the Genesee County Airport and then transported to Mercy Flight.

No word was given on when or where the incident occurred or the victim's condition.

This is a developing story and 7 News will have more information as it becomes available.