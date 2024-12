BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A male was taken to ECMC after Buffalo Police said he was hit by a train behind Metalico Buffalo on Filmore Avenue.

Police said on Tuesday morning around 11:21 a.m., CSX Dispatch reported that a male was injured after he was struck by a train. Police said he survived and was treated for his injuries on-site. He was later taken to ECMC for further care.

7 News saw the train stopped on the tracks. Buffalo Police said CSX State investigators are conducting the investigation.