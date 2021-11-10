Person of interest taken into custody, search closed Clarence schools for the day

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A person of interest has been taken into custody by the Erie County Sheriff's Office after the search for the man closed schools in the Clarence Central School District Wednesday.

Person of Interest Update

Deputies have located David Cottom Sr and the individual is in custody. — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) November 10, 2021

Deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office were searching for David Cottom, Senior after the car he was driving allegedly almost hit a Sheriff's vehicle along Main Street in Clarence. When deputies tried to pull him over, he allegedly fled.

The search began in the area near Pineledge Drive and Winding Lane and around 9:30 a.m. the sheriff's office received a call for a stolen vehicle in the City of Buffalo driven by an individual fitting Cottom's description. Law enforcement attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight near Niagara Street. The vehicle was then located unoccupied on Prospect Avenue and a search of the area began. Cottom was located near Niagara and Marlyand Streets and taken into custody.

It was also announced that Clarence Town Hall would be closed until the man was found, officials say it has now reopened.