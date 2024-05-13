Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person of interest in Zenner Street double homicide to be arraigned on murder charge

zenner thumb NEW.jpg
WKBW
zenner thumb NEW.jpg
Posted at 3:37 PM, May 13, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A person of interest currently facing a weapons charge in connection with a double homicide in Buffalo is set to be arraigned for murder.

Dale Cummings was arrested two weeks ago for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Police say the 31-year-old is homeless and was squatting at 148 Zenner Street where the deadly shooting took place last month.

Person of interest in deadly shooting on Zenner Street in Buffalo arraigned on weapons charge

According to court documents, Cummings is expected to appear before a judge this Friday to face new charges including murder.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Cummings had a 9mm long rifle that collapsed in half making it easily concealable in a bag. 7 News Senior Reporter Maki Becker took a closer look at Cummings and his criminal record in the report you can watch below.

A closer look at Dale Cummings, the 'person of interest' in the deadly shooting on Zenner Street

Two men, Babul Meah and Abu Yousef, were shot and killed April 27.

WEB ZENNER.jpg

The men were hired to clean the house on Zenner Street where Cummings was allegedly squatting. 7 News spoke with the families of the victims shortly after the shooting about their pleas for justice (watch below).

'I just want justice': Families of men killed in Zenner Street shooting speak out

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!