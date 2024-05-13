Person of interest in Zenner Street double homicide to be arraigned on murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A person of interest currently facing a weapons charge in connection with a double homicide in Buffalo is set to be arraigned for murder.

Dale Cummings was arrested two weeks ago for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Police say the 31-year-old is homeless and was squatting at 148 Zenner Street where the deadly shooting took place last month.

Person of interest in deadly shooting on Zenner Street in Buffalo arraigned on weapons charge

According to court documents, Cummings is expected to appear before a judge this Friday to face new charges including murder.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Cummings had a 9mm long rifle that collapsed in half making it easily concealable in a bag. 7 News Senior Reporter Maki Becker took a closer look at Cummings and his criminal record in the report you can watch below.

A closer look at Dale Cummings, the 'person of interest' in the deadly shooting on Zenner Street

Two men, Babul Meah and Abu Yousef, were shot and killed April 27.

WKBW

The men were hired to clean the house on Zenner Street where Cummings was allegedly squatting. 7 News spoke with the families of the victims shortly after the shooting about their pleas for justice (watch below).