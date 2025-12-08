Person of interest in shooting of New York Jets player surrenders to law enforcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A person of interest in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is in custody in Buffalo, police sources told ABC News.

According to ABC News, sources said the 20-year-old man surrendered himself to law enforcement in Buffalo on Monday morning. No charges were immediately filed. He will likely return to NYC to face charges.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen outside a business on West 38th Street near 7th Avenue in New York City on November 16. According to ESPN, the bullet traveled to his lung and lodged in the pulmonary artery and he underwent multiple medical procedures.

Last week, ESPN reported that Boyd surprised his teammates and was back at the team's facility after he was released from the hospital.

Boyd has been in the NFL for six seasons, originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played for the Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and the Jets.