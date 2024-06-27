Police: Person of interest in manhunt at Letchworth State Park died by suicide

(WKBW) — The Irondequoit Police Department announced on Thursday that the suspect in a homicide investigation in the Rochester area died by suicide at Letchworth State Park.

Police provided details of the incident during a news conference Thursday evening.

Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to a home at 500 Pinegrove Avenue in Irondequoit for a report of a hysterical person saying "There was blood everywhere."

Police said 80-year-old Joseph Deponceau was found dead just inside the front door with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his chest. Deponceau's girlfriend was the person who called 911. She was not hurt, described what happened and surveillance cameras confirmed her story.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Andrew Vahey, Deponceau's grandson, who lived at 522 Pinegrove Avenue. Police said they spoke to one of Vahey's roommates who allegedly said he received text messages from Vahey that said he had just killed his grandfather and was going to kill himself. The home was cleared and a search began for Vahey.

Police said New York State Park Police located the suspect's car in Letchworth State Park and a large perimeter was established. This led to the closure of the state park for several hours.

According to police, Vahey was observed a short time later and allegedly armed with a long gun. Police said the New York State Police SORT Team attempted to contact Vahey but he died by suicide.

"Based on the evidence at the scene, witness accounts, electronic evidence and consultation with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, we are confident to consider this case closed," the department said in a release.

The park has since reopened.