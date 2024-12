BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left one victim seriously injured on Tuesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Amherst Street and Grant Street.

Officials said the victim was taken to ECMC in serious condition following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line (716) 847-2255.