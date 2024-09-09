Person found dead inside burning home in Orleans County

TOWN OF CARLTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly house fire.

The fire happened early Monday morning on Sawyer Road in the Town of Carlton.

Authorities received reports of a house fire at 3:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a fully involved house trailer. They say two sheds and two vehicles were also burning.

Deputies say one person was found dead inside the home. The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

