Perrysburg man arrested for attempted murder

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Perrysburg man was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

On July 1 at 11:48 a.m., New York State Police troopers responded to a mental health call on Town Line Road in the town of Perrysburg.

When the troopers arrived, the defendant, 42-year-old Michael D. Buthy, discharged a number of rounds from a long gun at the responding officers, who returned fire.

No one was hurt in the exchange.

Buthy was taken into custody at 11:10 p.m. the same night. He was transported to SP Collins for processing and was arraigned at the town of Perrysburg Court.

Buthy was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail.