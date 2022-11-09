Perry's Ice Cream to expand in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Empire State Development announced Wednesday that Perry's Ice cream will expand its production, and add 20,000 square feet to its Akron manufacturing facility.

Up to 15 new jobs will be created as a part of the expansion project.

"Generations of Western New Yorkers have had a sweet tooth for Perry's Ice Cream and I am very pleased Empire State Development could help ensure this longtime manufacturer continues to grow, compete and create new jobs here," Empire State Development President Hope Knight said. "ESD and New York State are committed to investments that give local companies like Perry's the resources needed to not only survive but to thrive, and we look forward to the Akron facility's expansion."

The expansion comes as demand grows for frozen Greek yogurt novelties across the region.