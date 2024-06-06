Perry's Ice Cream expands production with $18 million, 20,000-square-foot facility

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Perry's Ice Cream is celebrating the completion of its big expansion project in the Village of Akron.

The $18 million project added a 20,000-square-foot facility, state-of-the-art machines and new job opportunities. The new facility sits next to Perry's existing manufacturing facility.

Perry's has also committed to creating up to 15 new jobs at its 1 Ice Cream Plaza location. Empire State Development provided up to $365,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for the job creation commitments.

“Congratulations to Perry’s Ice Cream on completing a project that will help ensure a steady supply of sweet treats for all its customers," said Hope Knight, President and CEO of Empire State Development. "The expansion is a win for the region; adding jobs, a new line to produce more ice cream products, and supporting the local dairy farmers who supply the milk to the factory.”

Empire State Development says industry experts are forecasting the frozen novelty market to be worth nearly $10 billion by 2029. To meet this demand, Perry's has created a new manufacturing line that has the ability to craft conventional ice cream-based options, as well as sorbet, yogurt, non-dairy varieties and more.

Empire State Development says the Erie County Development Agency provided the project with $426,947 in sales tax benefits, $17,123 in mortgage recording tax savings, and a $2 million loan through the agency's lending arm.