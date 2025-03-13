Perry's Ice Cream announces the addition of two new flavors to its lineup for Pi Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Perry's Ice Cream has announced the addition of two new flavors to its lineup for Pi Day.

Perry's said the two new flavors, Cherry Pie and Lemon Meringue Pie, taste like "a slice of homemade nostalgia."

The Cherry Pie ice cream features rich cherry ice cream, swirls of cherries and crunchy graham crackers. The Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream features tangy lemon ice cream, smooth meringue ice cream and chunks of pie crust pieces.

“At Perry’s, we’re always looking for ways to innovate while staying true to the flavors our customers are seeking. These new flavors were inspired by the comfort and familiarity of homemade pies, and we’re excited to share these unique creations with our fans.” - Megan Mergler, Associate Product Manager at Perry’s Ice Cream

Perry's announced it will celebrate the launch by hosting a giveaway on social media in March to allow you to get your hands on the new flavors before they are widely available in stores. You're encouraged to follow Perry’s on Instagram, @perrysicecream, and Facebook to be on the lookout for the giveaway.

The new flavors will be available for purchase in 1.5 QTS cartons across New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Western PA, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. You can find a flavor near you by using the flavor finder on Perry's website here.