Perry’s Ice Cream announces six new flavors that are a 'nod to nostalgia'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If Monday's record-breaking temperatures close to 70 degrees have you thinking about summer, Perry's Ice Cream has just what you need.

Perry's announced it has introduced six new ice cream flavors that are a "nod to nostalgia."

Three are new retail flavors and three are new three-gallon flavors for scoop shop and restaurant customers. They will debut this month and are available for purchase online across the U.S.

New retail flavors



Caramel Panda Paws®: Sea salt caramel ice cream with caramel panda paw cups and swirls of thick rich fudge (in 1.5-quart size)

Cookie Jar: Sea salt caramel ice cream with chocolate chip cookie chunks (in 1.5-quart size)

Over the Moon: Toffee ice cream with crushed cookie swirls and sponge candy pieces (in 16-ounce pint size)

New scoop shop and restaurant flavors



Bee Sting: Vanilla pudding ice cream with graham cracker and hot honey swirls

Cookie Jar: Sea salt caramel ice cream with chocolate chip cookie chunks

Fruit Scoops: Fruity cereal ice cream with fruity cereal swirls

“Perry’s is well-known for our unique flavors! With consumers feeling nostalgic and reminiscent, we focused our flavor development on classic flavors that offer a twist of something new while invoking joyful memories. In this year’s lineup, Cookie Jar offers a decadent twist on a homemade chocolate chip cookie by adding baked cookie chunks to indulgent sea salt caramel ice cream. Caramel Panda Paws® expands up on the popular Panda Paws® franchise that consumers know and love by introducing sea salt caramel to the original, chocolate, and cherry line. Fans of this Perry’s classic are sure to scoop up this new version! The newest extra indulgent ice cream pint flavor from Perry’s, Over the Moon, brings together a unique combination of toffee, crushed cookies, and sponge candy, while providing the delightful texture consumers crave in ice cream." - Megan Mergler, Associate Product Manager at Perry’s

