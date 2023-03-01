Watch Now
Perry's Ice Cream announces seven new flavors

Posted at 2:50 PM, Mar 01, 2023
AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Perry's Ice Cream announced Wednesday three new retail flavors for the Spring 2023 season.

The newest family-size flavors, Banana Graham, Dark Chocolate Pretzel, and S'more Adventures will hit retail stores this spring.

Premium Three Gallon Tubs will also get new flavors, including Bourbon Caramel Pecan, Mallow-dramatic, Wafer Wonder, Peanut Butter & Cookies Oats Cream.

All flavors will arrive on shelves at retailers down the East Coast at Dash's Market, Tops, Walmart, and Wegmans.

You can find a Perry's Ice Cream flavor near you, here.

