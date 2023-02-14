Perry to receive $10 million as part of New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative

PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Village of Perry will receive $10 million as part of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The governor's office said for DRI Round 6, each of the state's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

"Our downtowns are the lifeblood of New York communities, and my administration is committed to delivering the resources they need to thrive, flourish and reach their full potential. Through this $10 million investment from our Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we're helping Perry drive economic development in its downtown and enhance the rich history of the village while strengthening the community." - Gov. Hochul

Perry is the Finger Lakes region winner and was chosen in part due to its growth. Over the past several years it has seen a gain of 36 independent businesses, the establishment of 11 signature events and the creation of hundreds of new jobs village-wide.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, between the 2010 Census and the 2020 Census, the village's population grew from around 4,600 to around 5,800.

Speaking with business owners and the mayor, the main takeaway was that the village needs more housing but for now everyone is holding their heads higher for the future.

Mayor Rick Hauser says receiving the grant is just the first step to create a lasting future for the village.

"Theres no doubt in my mind we will be working on this project until 2030," said Hauser, "This is a pivotal moment literally we can look back 15-20 years back on the projects that got here to this point."

Business owners are excited to see what this grant brings to the area.

"Businesses will come here and they will support us and we will support them so that way main street will grow brighter,” said Christa McIntyre, manager of Butter Meat Co.

McIntyre is joined with other business owners like Jacquie Billings, owner of Ration Wine Bar and other businesses in the uplifting spirit of revitalization.

"We need housing for people to choose Perry permanently, whether they are just out of college and chose to work at one of our businesses or they’ve decided that Perry is the perfect place to raise a family," said Billings.

Sam Gullo, owner of Family Furniture says seeing the village being recognized by state officials for the grant brings a new layer of hope to the small village.

"We are extremely excited we are more than willing to roll up our sleeves and do all of the hardwork now," said Gullo.