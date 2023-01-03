Perry Police Department arrest Middlebury man on multiple felony charges

TOWN OF PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Perry Police Department reported Tuesday the arrest of a Middlebury man on multiple felony charges.

On Dec. 28, Perry Police officers arrested 54-year-old William A. Snyder, a current registered sex offender, on an arrest warrant for the following charges:

Rape in the 1st degree, forcible compulsion

Criminal sex act in the 1st degree, by force

Kidnapping in the 1st degree, physical injury

Criminal contempt in the 1st degree, physical menace

An investigation into Snyder revealed that he allegedly violated an order of protection against a 65-year-old female victim and held her against her will at her residence for over two days. During this time, Snyder allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, which resulted in a physical injury.

Snyder was remanded to Wyoming County Jail and held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Perry Village Court on Jan. 10, 2023.