Perry Police Department arrest Middlebury man on multiple felony charges

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 15:04:46-05

TOWN OF PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Perry Police Department reported Tuesday the arrest of a Middlebury man on multiple felony charges.

On Dec. 28, Perry Police officers arrested 54-year-old William A. Snyder, a current registered sex offender, on an arrest warrant for the following charges:

  • Rape in the 1st degree, forcible compulsion
  • Criminal sex act in the 1st degree, by force
  • Kidnapping in the 1st degree, physical injury
  • Criminal contempt in the 1st degree, physical menace

An investigation into Snyder revealed that he allegedly violated an order of protection against a 65-year-old female victim and held her against her will at her residence for over two days. During this time, Snyder allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, which resulted in a physical injury.

Snyder was remanded to Wyoming County Jail and held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Perry Village Court on Jan. 10, 2023.

