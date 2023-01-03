Perry Police Department arrest Middlebury man on multiple felony charges

TOWN OF PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Perry Police Department reported Tuesday the arrest of a Middlebury man on multiple felony charges.
On Dec. 28, Perry Police officers arrested 54-year-old William A. Snyder, a current registered sex offender, on an arrest warrant for the following charges:
- Rape in the 1st degree, forcible compulsion
- Criminal sex act in the 1st degree, by force
- Kidnapping in the 1st degree, physical injury
- Criminal contempt in the 1st degree, physical menace
An investigation into Snyder revealed that he allegedly violated an order of protection against a 65-year-old female victim and held her against her will at her residence for over two days. During this time, Snyder allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, which resulted in a physical injury.
Snyder was remanded to Wyoming County Jail and held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Perry Village Court on Jan. 10, 2023.