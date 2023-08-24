Performers getting ready for the revamped Elmwood Village Artfest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The revamped Elmwood Village Artfest is days away while some performers are getting ready to showcase their talent to the community.

22-year-old Sidney Bowers just graduated from the University at Buffalo and will soon pursue a career in dance in New York City.

She has been practicing at the Clark Academy Dance Center to showcase a sneak peek of her work "All The Time We Have" at this weekend's artfest.

“So the whole story line is about this woman that does not get to live the rest of her life. So the piece is about asking the questions of what happens after you die, ” Bowers says. “And what happens in your life that continues on without you. We integrate both super technical dance movements to help tell that story.”

Many would be able to see Bowers dance moves on stage on Bidwell Parkway.

The Elmwood Village Association is determined to keep the legacy of the longtime festival alive while rebranding this year’s event as the “First Annual All New Elmwood Village Artfest.”

“It’s going to look a lot different than older festivals that you were used to,” says James Cichocki, an executive director of Elmwood Village Association. “But we think that we got something good going.”

Although there were reports that performers may not get compensated, in the last few days the association says it received two sponsors that were able to help.

“So going forward every musician, dancer and poet will be paid for their time and talent,” says Cichocki.

Full details of the artfest:

Saturday, August 26th

Artists on Elmwood Avenue 11am – 6pm

Live music, performances, and beer at Bidwell Parkway 11am – 8pm

KidsZone at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church from 12pm – 4pm

Sunday, August 27th



Artists on Elmwood Avenue 11am – 5pm

Live music, performances, and beer at Bidwell Parkway 11am – 7pm

KidsZone at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church from 12pm – 4pm