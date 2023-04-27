Watch Now
Percoco, Gov. Cuomo aide convicted of bribery and wire fraud, released from halfway house

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE- In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Joseph Percoco, right, former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, reacts while talking to reporters outside U.S. District court in New York. A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of Percoco for fraud and accepting bribes on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Joseph Percoco
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 17:04:35-04

A top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was released from a halfway house last week, marking the end of a prison sentence that began following a 2018 fraud conviction.

Joseph Percoco, a longtime friend of Cuomo, was transferred to the unspecified halfway house in December 2021. His six-year sentence was originally scheduled to last until April 2024.

According to the US Bureau of Prisons, Percoco was released on April 21.

Percoco accepted more than $300,000 from companies that wanted to gain influence within the governor's administration as it worked on the Buffalo Billion project.

He was acquitted of two extortion counts and one of the bribery charges he faced.

