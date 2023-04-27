Percoco, Gov. Cuomo aide convicted of bribery and wire fraud, released from halfway house

A top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was released from a halfway house last week, marking the end of a prison sentence that began following a 2018 fraud conviction.

Joseph Percoco, a longtime friend of Cuomo, was transferred to the unspecified halfway house in December 2021. His six-year sentence was originally scheduled to last until April 2024.

According to the US Bureau of Prisons, Percoco was released on April 21.

Percoco accepted more than $300,000 from companies that wanted to gain influence within the governor's administration as it worked on the Buffalo Billion project.

He was acquitted of two extortion counts and one of the bribery charges he faced.