Pepper balls deployed after altercations broke out outside Six Flags Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said pepper balls were deployed after several groups gathered and two separate altercations occurred outside Six Flags Darien Lake.

According to the sheriff's office, around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a disturbance after the park closed. The sheriff's office said several groups had gathered outside the main park gates and two separate altercations broke out. Both altercations involved two people.

Due to the large crowds surrounding the altercations, the sheriff's office said additional assistance was requested and after initial efforts were unsuccessful, pepper balls were deployed.

The incident was brought under control, and according to the sheriff's office, those involved were found to be juveniles. No injuries were reported and no charges were filed.