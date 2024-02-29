People with Leap Day birthdays can cash in on special perks this year

With this year adding a leap day to February, anyone with a birthday on February 29 can cash in on some special perks!

Just make sure you remember to bring a valid ID or birth certificate for proof.

First off on the list, all participating TOPS Friendly Markets are adding a little bit of sweetness by giving out a free four-pack cupcake arrangement to any Leap Day baby.

Next up, all participating Build-a-Bear shops will be giving anyone with a Leap Year birthday the chance to build their own signature plush for just $4 dollars.

If that isn't crazy enough, Airport Plaza Jewelers has the perfect deal for you.

Between 10am and 5pm, guests will have the option of choosing either a sterling silver or solid gold piece valued up to $499 dollars in honor of their special day.

No need to purchase anything else, just show up to the show room on Union Road to claim your gift.

Just remember to bring valid proof to make sure you can get your gifts!