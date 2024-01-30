‘People who are here are capable and ready’: New York State weighing changes to hire migrant workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to a January 12 internal memo from the Department of Civil Service, New York State is looking to make it easier for migrant workers to be hired for state jobs.

The memo was confirmed by a spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul.

It says that “State agencies have identified approximately 4,000 positions… that can potentially be filled by these individuals and others.”

WKBW Copy of the full January 12 internal memo from the Department of Civil Service.

That spokesperson for the governor shared that “this initiative, which has not yet been implemented, would offer temporary employment opportunities that are available for anyone who can legally work in the United States.”

“People who are here are capable and ready,” said Executive Director of Justice for Migrant Families, Jennifer Connor.

WKBW Gov. Hochul's spokesperson said "Governor Hochul has prioritized modernizing our State workforce and eliminating red tape, and she has instituted a series of reforms to achieve that goal."

Jennifer has helped several migrants apply for and receive legal work permits, the most recent of which, Jorge Ignacio, just came to Buffalo from Columbia not even a month ago.

“I left my country because there was a lot of violence,” Jorge said through a translator. “I was part of a group that was defenders and advocates for human rights, because of my work there, I received threats.”

He and his family are now asylum seekers starting a new life here in the US.

“Our best option was to get out, and that’s why we left Columbia,” Jorge said.

WKBW Jorge Ignacio was forced to leave his home country of Columbia for his and his family's safety.

Jorge facetimed Jennifer to share the good news that he was approved for his work permit, after eagerly awaiting its arrival.

“We all came wanting to work and support our families," Jorge said. "Now, with this chance, I feel happier."

“I see the incredible sacrifices people make for their families to have a better future,” Jennifer said.

WKBW Executive Director of Justice for Migrant Families in Buffalo Jennifer Connor was very happy to facetime Jorge to hear that he can now legally work.

Jorge will now start applying for jobs.

If this initiative was implemented, it would lessen the amount of required job qualifications for temporary positions with the State.

Examples of the temporary positions would be food service aides, facilities operations aides, and direct support aides.

However, Erie County Republican chairman Michael Kracker feels that if this was passed, it would be a major a problem.

“Why haven’t these [jobs] been made available to veterans or unemployed New York citizens?” Kracker said. “Getting the word out that we are going to be providing taxpayer funded positions to these folks isn’t going to make the problem go away, it’s going to make it worse.”

The memo states many of these positions “are in hard-to-recruit, entry level titles.”

This initiative has not been put into effect.