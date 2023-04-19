People on edge after a Water Authority employee was shot while doing his job in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A shooting in Cheektowaga has a lot of people on edge, especially those who work outdoors and travel through various neighborhoods.

Police say a Water Authority employee was outside, just doing his job, when he was shot Tuesday around 11 a.m. They believe this was an attempted robbery.

7 News spoke with a Water Authority employee who did not want to be identified but said he's now scared for his own life, and his family is concerned, too.

7 News spoke with construction workers in the neighborhood as well. Glenn Strzelczyk works for Valeri Concrete and says, "Nobody wants to be out here doing this if you're getting shot." He and a crew of construction workers are working just blocks away from Alpine Place where the shooting happened.

James Hammer also works for Valeri Concrete and says, "I feel like if any place we should be safe it's doing our job." Glenn adds, "It's pretty crazy if you ask me. I mean a lot of people working in this neighborhood, a lot of construction going on, schools, kids."

Strzelczyk and Hammer have been working in construction for several years and say they feel vulnerable.

Both say they just want to stay safe, earn a living and be able to return to their family at the end of the day.

An Erie County Water Authority representative says they're working closely with Cheektowaga Police.

Police continue to investigate and are looking at video footage and other leads. They say the victim is expected to survive.

If you have any information about this crime, call Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-7461 or send a text to their anonymous tip line at TIP411.