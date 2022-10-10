People Inc. works to find those with varying abilities & special needs employment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Employees with varying abilities are placed with employers through an agency called People's Inc. The organization wants more people to be aware of what it has to offer.

The organization has already matched more than 12-thousand people with jobs but now it's hoping to expand and help more people. Officials say the number of people with varying abilities in the labor force is growing but the labor department says the unemployment rate among this group is higher than the rate for those without a disability.

We spoke with a man who found his job through People's Inc. about his experience with the program. Josh Benson says he appreciates his job and co-workers at Sheridan Surgical in Amherst where he has worked for about 7 years. He says, "certainly I'm happy with where I am now." His boss, General Manager Colleen Dowse says Josh, "really improves the culture here. He's involved in office parties. He has great friends that he's met here"

Dowse says she found Josh and another employee through an agency called People Inc. It works with potential employees with special needs, pairing them with businesses. Colleen explains, "They've been placed with us in a role that really kind of highlights their strengths." For Josh that's medical billing and coding. A position Josh appreciates. He tells us, "It's a really good job. I just focus on what I do and make sure that the job gets done." He says all of the people supporting him make a big difference.

Amy Allen is an employment specialist with People Inc. Once employees are placed, she works to make sure everything runs smoothly. "We are a source that people can tap into. It's just making sure we find that great match," she explains. Allen says they don't refer to their employees as people with disabilities on purpose and, "work with people with all abilities, various abilities." She hopes more companies and students take advantage of what they have to offer.

Josh says he doesn't know where he would be today without the program and says, "Probably I would still be looking for a job."

For more information on the program head to https://www.people-inc.org