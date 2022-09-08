People Inc. to conduct interviews for new staff members

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People Inc., a Western New York health and human services agency, will conduct interviews for full and part-time employees.

The open interview events will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 17 Park Place in Silver Creek. An additional event will also be on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at People Inc. Orchard Senior Living Apartments at 276 Waverly Street in Springville.

People Inc. says the positions are for those looking for "life-changing careers to work as a direct support professional, behavior technician, and team leader."

Incentives for overnight and weekend shifts are offered for some positions.

New hires for the Springville residential positions will earn a $1000 sign-on bonus for full-time positions and $500 for part-time positions.

Appointments are not needed, but you can pre-apply at the People Inc. site, here.