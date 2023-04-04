People Inc. receives $2 million to expand and improve telehealth services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday Congressman Brian Higgins announced that $2 million has been secured in the federal 2023 budget for People Inc. to expand and improve telehealth services

According to Higgins, People Inc.’s telehealth service is "designed to support a patient’s ability to live independently while promoting better individual outcomes and overall wellness."

“We know that access to routine and preventative services is a determining factor in health and well-being. People with disabilities have unique needs and circumstances, creating additional hurdles to connecting with quality care. This funding for People Inc. will break through health access barriers for families, improving wellness and life quality for the people of Western New York.” - Congressman Higgins