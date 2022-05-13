People Inc. client missing after downtown Buffalo outing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People Inc. is looking for your help finding a client, Marilyn Hill. She went missing after "an outing" in downtown Buffalo on Thursday.

Hill lives in North Buffalo and gets services from People Inc.

We're told Hill is vulnerable but is community independent. People Inc. says it tried to find her when she didn't return home. They say it is atypical for Hill not to return home after an event.

Hill is 57 years old. She is 5'6" tall and weighs 200 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing jeans and a cream/brown/black sweatshirt..

A statement released to 7 News explains, "People Inc. has been working quickly with law enforcement, staff and family members to diligently monitor the situation. Hospital emergency rooms and the NFTA have been contacted. Our hearts go out to Ms. Hill’s family. Staff members are providing support and will provide assistance in areas that may be needed.

If you know where Hill is, you're asked to call 716-714-5384.