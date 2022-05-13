Watch
People Inc. client located safely after downtown Buffalo outing

marilyn_hill
People Inc.
marilyn_hill
Posted at 8:48 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 09:58:37-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People Inc. has reported one of its clients, Marilyn Hill, has been located safely.

She went missing after "an outing" in downtown Buffalo on Thursday.

Hill lives in North Buffalo and gets services from People Inc.

People Inc. on Friday morning said it tried to find her when she didn't return home. They said it is atypical for Hill not to return home after an event.

A statement released to 7 News explained, "People Inc. has been working quickly with law enforcement, staff and family members to diligently monitor the situation. Hospital emergency rooms and the NFTA have been contacted. Our hearts go out to Ms. Hill’s family. Staff members are providing support and will provide assistance in areas that may be needed.

Shortly after reporting Hill's disappearance to 7 News, she was located.

