New vocational initiative for developmentally disabled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The People Inc. celebrates the grand opening of its People Shoppe in the Tri-Main Center, giving people with disabilities the opportunity to build jobs and social skills.

The new store promises to provide real-life training for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I feel amazing about it because it’s the way that they show kindness to people and spread kindness to people makes us feel really good and kindness does matter,” says Jackie Baich, an ambassador of People Inc.

Rhonda Frederick, the President of People Inc., says she hopes this is a positive way for people to learn to live, work and interact with people of all abilities.

“This would hopefully lead folks into competitive employment,” Frederick says. “The skills they’ve learned here would lead them into other opportunities in Western New York when you’ll see them in many communities.”

And this store sells a little of everything giving workers a better understanding of life in the retail world.

“We are fully integrated into this community we may have a developmental disability,” the President of People Inc. says. “We have so many beautiful things to offer.”

The People Shoppe is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Come on and support the community because when you come in, you’re going to see friendly volunteers that like to help, and they like to spread their kindness around too,” says Jackie Baich.