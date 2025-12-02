People Inc. announces plans to purchase, redevelop portion of former DeGraff Memorial Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People Inc. has announced plans to purchase and redevelop a portion of the former DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda.

According to People Inc., it will redevelop the inpatient bed tower of the building that will transform the property into a mixed-use facility with senior housing, an employee training center and a day habilitation program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The tower, located at 445 Tremont Street, would be renovated into between 65 and 80 apartments for income-eligible seniors aged 55 and older. Included would be 18 apartments for seniors experiencing housing instability and living with chronic medical conditions or physical disabilities.

People Inc. said the plan is contingent upon approval of funding and financing from various sources, and overall project costs are still being finalized.

“People Inc. is proud to meet the demand for affordable and supportive housing while making a meaningful investment in North Tonawanda and the region. This project reflects our mission to enhance lives and strengthen communities. With a proven track record of developing and managing senior housing, we are confident this redevelopment project will provide lasting benefits. The addition of a training center will further strengthen our workforce and expand essential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” - Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO of People Inc.

According to People Inc., the Kaleida Health-run DeGraff Medical Park Emergency Department and related support services, DeGraff Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility and all outpatient healthcare clinics operating within the DeGraff Wellness Center will remain open.

People Inc. said it plans to host a public meeting for area residents to provide more details if the project moves forward.