'People haven't done enough for the veterans': Veteran food pantry to shut down due to funding

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — At the Concord American Legion Post 431, veterans received produce boxes from WNY Heroes' Veterans Food Distribution every other Tuesday.

But after issues with funding, the distribution will end June 20th, leaving more than 160 veterans without food.

For Vietnam veteran Sean Plunkett, he says it takes him back to a painful time of his life.

"Now it has had the quick kibosh and no longer available Sean Plunkett shared with me that he feels similar to when he came home and felt unwanted and rejected," said Jessica Day.

WNY Heroes has been able to distribute the boxes since 2020 with Nourish NY funds, and the American Legion Operates as a limited-access pantry with FeedMore WNY.

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson spoke with FeedMore who released this statement:

"In Sept 2022, the Department of Health merged the HPNAP and Nourish NY programs, essentially ending the distribution of funds to any non-HPNAP program. To receive HPNAP funding, a program must be open to everyone and not limited access. We are working with WNY Heroes on solutions to keep the partnership active."

WNY Heroes sent this statement:

"The effort was in partnership with FeedMore WNY and an amazing one at that. We strive to continue the relationship and look at transitioning into becoming a HPNAP agency,"

But these veterans aren't without resources -- within two miles of the American Legion Post FeedMore WNY has two active food pantries and one soup kitchen.

If you need food assistance we have a link to find a pantry here.