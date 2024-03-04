'People do not care about the consumer of these drugs': Erie County Sheriff reacts to ongoing opioid crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Law enforcement officials and substance use counselors in Erie County say they are working hard to try and combat the opioid crisis here at home.

The Erie County Department of Health said nearly 400 people in the county lost their lives to an overdose in 2023. The Erie County Sheriff said everything from marijuana to cocaine is being laced with fentanyl and more needs to be done to stop it.

Sheriff Garcia said he believes it will take several things to get the drug crisis under control here at home. He sat down with 7 News' Lia Lando and told her he wants harsher punishments, better education and more control at the border.

"I could tell you fentanyl is not manufactured in the United States, it is coming in because of the issues we have in the southern border and what we're seeing now is how easily people are coming over the northern border," said Garcia. "With migrants and illegal immigration, you're also seeing much easier ways for people to bring in these dangerous drugs."

Garcia said the drug dealers should face stricter penalties.

"I believe that if you go into a restaurant and you order a beer or a glass of wine and somebody poisons you and kills you...that's murder and that's how I believe that we should treat these greedy, very heinous drug dealers. Just like it would be somebody poisoning you," said the sheriff. "They're doing it because of greed and they should be charged with murder."

Spectrum Health said they have seen a growing number of people coming in for Narcan and drug testing kits. They want everyone to know they are always available to help and encourage users to use fentanyl testing strips to make sure their drugs are not laced. Their 24/7 helpline is 716-710-5172.

There is also an Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force offering Narcan and other resources. Their addiction hotline is 716-831-7007 or you can visit its website here.