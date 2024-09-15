'People appreciate it': Running clubs clean up the Old First Ward by plogging

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two local running groups spent the day focused on fitness and cleaning up the city we call home, plogging in Buffalo's Old First Ward neighborhood.

"I think what happens is once you enhance a neighborhood by cleaning it up I think it looks better, people appreciate it more and I think people then take care of it," said Dennis Brinkworth, Founder of the Urban Run group.

Tony Jones Ploggers wore bright blue t-shirts while out on the run



Plogging is when people pick up litter while jogging.

The Urban Run group and Pace Buffalo teamed up for this clean-up with post-run fun at Flying Bison Brewery. Tobacco Free WNY joined in, picking up cigarette butts and walking the journey.

"We do plogging runs across the city and we always see a noticeable, cleaner area when we're finished," said Brinkworth.

The plan is to continue this series well into the winter months.