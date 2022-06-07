Pennsylvania man killed in motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County

FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Marvin and Belknap Roads around 2:40 p.m. Saturday for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said further investigation revealed a pickup truck driven by 32-year-old Slater R. Lindstrom of Corry, PA was traveling south on Marvin Road and missed the turn for Belknap Road. Lindstrom allegedly stopped in the roadway and proceeded to back up and a motorcycle traveling south on Marvin Road operated by 63-year-old Andrew E. Howard of Erie, PA struck the back of the truck.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. Lindstrom allegedly left the scene of the crash and was later located with the assistance of Pennsylvania State police. He was issued multiple traffic violations including leaving the scene of a fatal collision, unlicensed operator and reckless driving.