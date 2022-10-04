Pennsylvania man killed, another seriously injured in crash in McKean County

MCKEAN COUNTY (WKBW) — A Pennsylvania man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in McKean County on Monday.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Monday on Forest Road near State Route 346 in Corydon Township.

According to Pennsylvania State police, 18-year-old Donovan Smith of Shinglehouse, PA was traveling north on Forest Road allegedly at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the roadway and traveled over an embankment. Police said as the vehicle was in the air it began to roll on its passenger side and the roof struck a tree. The vehicle rotated around the tree and landed back on its wheels facing the opposite direction.

Police said Smith and his passenger, 18-year-old Dakota Baker of Bradford, PA, were trapped in the vehicle. After they were extricated, Smith was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead and Baker was flown to UPMC Hamot with serious injuries.