Pennsylvania man accused of attempted robbery at Cattaraugus County post office

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of an attempted robbery at a Cattaraugus County post office on Monday.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, deputies and New York State police responded to the United States Post Office at 3722 Main Street in Hinsdale around 7:40 a.m. Monday for the report of a robbery in progress.

The sheriff's office said Kenneth Lannager of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary and second-degree menacing.

Lannager allegedly threatened employees with a hammer and stole property from them. He was arraigned in Little Valley Town Court and remanded to the county jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court Wednesday.