Pennies to Heaven to help replace copper dome on OLV Basilica

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — The OLV National Shrine and Basilica marked the 89th anniversary of the day that Father Nelson Baker passed away.

Sunday's celebration included the time honored tradition called Pennies to Heaven.

People of all ages stopped by, leaving their spare change on the sidewalk and stairs leading to the basilica.

Father Baker raised money to build the basilica by asking for spare change donations from across the country.

All the proceeds from the Pennies to Heaven drive will go to help replace the magnificent copper dome on the basilica.

