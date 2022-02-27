Watch
Penguin Paddle returns to Holiday Valley in Ellicottville

Event raises money for adaptive ski program
Posted at 10:59 PM, Feb 26, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to a strange sight in ski country, making an in-person comeback this year.

The annual Penguin Paddle took place Saturday at the Holiday Valley resort in Ellicottville.

The idea is to put on a plastic garbage bag over your jacket, and race down the slopes on your belly like a penguin.

The event benefits the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program.

The money raised is used to buy new adaptive ski equipment, provide scholarships and offer ski days for veterans.

The Penguin Paddle also included a barbeque lunch and silent auction.

