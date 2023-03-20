Penguin Days at Aquarium of Niagara

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A popular celebration is connecting families and penguins at the Aquarium of Niagara.

Penguin Days is an annual weekend long event that allows families to enter the world of Humboldt Penguins while also learning more about them.

These kind of penguins are threatened by environmental factors like global warming and plastic pollution.

So while spreading awareness about this vulnerable species, visitors were able to have an up close modified encounter with those penguins during group presentations.