Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Penguin Days at Aquarium of Niagara

Family event raises awareness about Humboldt Penguins
PENGUIN PIC.jpg
wkbw
PENGUIN PIC.jpg
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 20:57:02-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A popular celebration is connecting families and penguins at the Aquarium of Niagara.

Penguin Days is an annual weekend long event that allows families to enter the world of Humboldt Penguins while also learning more about them.

These kind of penguins are threatened by environmental factors like global warming and plastic pollution.

So while spreading awareness about this vulnerable species, visitors were able to have an up close modified encounter with those penguins during group presentations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up