Pendleton urging residents to check with bank if county, town tax payments clear due to mail issue

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Pendleton is urging residents to check with their bank if their county and town tax payments cleared due to a mail issue ahead of the January 31 deadline.

According to town officials US Postal Inspectors are investigating several missing payments that were mailed on or around January 4, January 10, and January 18.

Officials say if the mail is eventually accounted for, the original USPS postmark will be accepted.

Any payments received after the due date, or with a postmark date after the due date will have a penalty added.