Pendleton Town Highway Superintendent pleads guilty to official misconduct

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced Thursday Pendleton Town Highway Superintendent Jeffrey Stowell pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct.

Officials say the plea was offered after consultation with and approval by the Pendleton Town Supervisor and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

The district attorney's office says Stowell directed town employees to perform work at his private residence and on his personal property during business hours. Town equipment was also used to deliver materials to his private residence.

Stowell will no longer be employed by the town and is barred from any future employment or elected office at the town as a condition of his plea.

He will be sentenced May 4.

“The Niagara County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to prosecuting all forms of public corruption,” Seaman said.