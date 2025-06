LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 48-year-old Keith A. Patcyk of Pendleton on multiple charges.

According to the sheriff's office, Patcyk was arrested after an investigation into the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Niagara County. He was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Patcyk was transported to the Niagara County Jail and will be arraigned through CAP court.