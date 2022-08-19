Pendleton Farm and Home Days kick off after two-year hiatus

LOCKPORT, N.Y. WKBW — The 4th annual Pendleton Farm and Home Days are back after being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is held from Friday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. until Saturday, Aug. 20 at Pendleton Town Park.

Admission is free to the public, and Friday evening military members and veterans can get a free drink from the beer tent.

The event also has live music available for an evening outside.

"We have a basket auction, Friday night we are going to feature Strictly Hip at the stage near the beer tent and Nerds Gone Wild on Saturday," said Joanne Zimmerman, co-chair of the event.

Organizers say the last time they held the event over 5,000 guests attended and they believe this year will be the busiest year yet with support across the community.

"It really comes together when we have the support of the whole town, support from town board members and the Parks department," said Zimmerman.

From inflatables to ax-throwing and horse chip bingo, there is fun to be had by all.

Organizers say this event means so much to the community.

"We never left, its a huge undertaking and it takes all year to plan for this,"

You can find more information here.