Pembroke woman charged with animal abuse and child endangerment

Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 12:46:03-04

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Pembroke woman is now facing animal abuse and child endangerment charges.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an animal complaint back on January 22 at a home on Akron Road in the Town of Pembroke. Once on-scene, deputies say they discovered 13 dogs in cages that were covered in their own filth and surrounded by garbage. They also discovered 10 dead rabbits and one dead dog inside the home.

The surviving dogs and cats were removed from the home and taken to the Genesee County Animal Shelter for treatment.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Lori Ann Adolf is now charged with 26 counts of Torturing or Injuring Animals and one count of Child Endangerment.

Adolf is due back in court on March 31.

